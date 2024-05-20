Armed Services YMCA Killeen offering discount summer camps for military families

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Finding things for kids to do during the summer can be hard on Central Texas families, and the Armed Services YMCA is trying to provide local military families with summer camp options.

”There are actually three versions of summer camps here at the Armed Services YMCA,” said Lillian Bruner, Marketing Director for Armed Services YMCA Killeen.

“We have two different versions of the licensed summer camps and we and we have one version called the specialty camp.”

Licensed camps like their Preschool Camp for four-year-olds, Summer Day Camps with the main difference being that the preschool campers don’t go on field trips like the older kids.

Camps vary in price with around $100 a week being the average.

“For things like our specialty camps, those are partial day events — they're not licensed but they’re a way for your kiddo to get out of the house," Bruner said.

Don’t let that number scare you though, there are discounts for military families and financial assistance.

These are options are providing military families a critical service and leaving a lasting impact on the kids and their parents.

”Well number one, it depends on the family need,” said Sheri Yerrington, Executive Director of Armed Services YMCA Killeen.

“It could be a mom that has a job and needs childcare, it could be a mom that’s going to school and needs childcare, but it also might be a mom who needs a break — fourthly, it’s about the child.”

Creating a positive summer for military children, and Yerrington is proud to make that happen.

”Well you know what, we all have to have a purpose right? most of us have to have a job,” Yerrington said.

“When you get to have both, that is as best as it’s ever going to get.”