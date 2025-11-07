American Airlines flights canceled at Killeen Regional Airport amid FAA flight cuts

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Federal Aviation Administration flight cuts are impacting flights at airports in Central Texas, including the Killeen Regional Airport.
The City of Killeen Executive Director of Aviation, Michael Wilson, tells 25 News that American Airlines announced additional cancellations on Saturday.
"Due to the FAA flight restrictions, American Airlines has announced additional cancelations scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. tomorrow. As a result, those flights will not depart as originally scheduled on Saturday. Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information and rebooking options. At this time, no other flights at Killeen Regional Airport have been affected. We will continue to monitor American Airlines and FAA for any additional information as it becomes available."
- Michael Wilson, City of Killeen Executive Director of Aviation
However, flight cuts and government shutdown are not expected to impact staffing levels or operations at the Killeen Regional Airport, Wilson said.
"Killeen Regional Airport is not anticipating staffing cuts or major operational delays. While operations are normal and TSA staff are actively working, the last departing flight of the night has been canceled. While we have not yet received official notification about Saturday or Sunday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), cancellations for the weekend may be considered. We are monitoring the FAA's website for updates to any changes to major airports, but we have not yet experienced significant impacts at this time. We advise travelers to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest updates, especially given the potential for further cancellations. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves."
- Michael Wilson, City of Killeen Executive Director of Aviation