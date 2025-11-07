American Airlines flights canceled at Killeen Regional Airport amid FAA flight cuts

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Federal Aviation Administration flight cuts are impacting flights at airports in Central Texas, including the Killeen Regional Airport.

The City of Killeen Executive Director of Aviation, Michael Wilson, tells 25 News that American Airlines announced additional cancellations on Saturday.

"Due to the FAA flight restrictions, American Airlines has announced additional cancelations scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. tomorrow. As a result, those flights will not depart as originally scheduled on Saturday. Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information and rebooking options. At this time, no other flights at Killeen Regional Airport have been affected. We will continue to monitor American Airlines and FAA for any additional information as it becomes available." - Michael Wilson, City of Killeen Executive Director of Aviation

However, flight cuts and government shutdown are not expected to impact staffing levels or operations at the Killeen Regional Airport, Wilson said.