AG Ken Paxton sues Killeen, 4 other Texas cities for decriminalizing marijuana & 'violating' drug laws

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the City of Killeen for its adopted ordinance to decriminalize marijuana.

Paxton has also launched lawsuits against the cities of Austin, San Marcos, Elgin, and Denton for "adopting amnesty and non-prosecution policies that violate Texas laws concerning marijuana possession and distribution."

"The five municipalities adopted ordinances or policies instructing police not to enforce Texas drug laws concerning possession and distribution of marijuana—an illicit substance that psychologists have increasingly linked to psychosis and other negative consequences," the AG's office said.

A statement from Paxton reads as follows:

“I will not stand idly by as cities run by pro-crime extremists deliberately violate Texas law and promote the use of illicit drugs that harm our communities. This unconstitutional action by municipalities demonstrates why Texas must have a law to ‘follow the law.’ It’s quite simple: the legislature passes every law after a full debate on the issues, and we don’t allow cities the ability to create anarchy by picking and choosing the laws they enforce.”

According to the AG's office, Paxton is committed to maintaining law and order in Texas and will continue to "seek accountability for the rogue district attorneys whose abuse of prosecutorial discretion has contributed to a deadly national crimewave".

To read the official filings, click here.

25 News will provide updates regarding this lawsuit and this story should they become available.