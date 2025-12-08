A second chance at life: Killeen shelter dog's remarkable recovery highlights holiday adoption opportunities

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A dog named Goldie is thriving today after being rescued from critical condition earlier this year, and her story is inspiring Killeen Animal Services to encourage holiday adoptions.

Goldie arrived at the shelter severely malnourished after being confiscated from a home earlier this year. Shelter staff immediately began looking for a rescue partner that could provide the specialized medical care she needed.

Jack Jacks Pack Street Dog Rescue in Austin stepped in to help, giving lifesaving treatment including blood transfusions and intensive veterinary support.

"This holiday season, we are especially grateful for our rescue partners, our animal control officers and the community members who continue to support our mission," Amanda Moore, director of Killeen Animal Services, said.

"Goldie's story reflects what happens when people come together with compassion," Moore said. "She's a living example of why rescue work matters."

Goldie's once-frail frame has been replaced with strength and energy, and her gentle personality continues to shine, the shelter said.

Goldie is one of many pets currently seeking a loving home. And as the holidays approach, Killeen Animal Services is encouraging residents to consider adopting a dog or cat in need.

Adoptions can be completed at the Killeen Animal Shelter, located at 3518 East Rancier Avenue. Available pets can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

