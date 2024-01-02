A New Year means new ways to eat healthy

KILLEEN, Texas — Eating healthy for the New Year is not just something you can do for the beginning of the year. It can also be the starting point to a healthy lifestyle overall. Even eating can still be healthy when done correctly.



Fresh Grown Produce can be found right in the heart of Downtown Killeen.

Beef and chicken are used in Let's Eat Texas from locally sourced ranchers and farmers.

All of the produce is Texas grown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Justin Jackson your neighborhood reporter for Killeen.

With the holidays almost over, it’s the season for New Years resolutions like healthy eating.

At Let's Eat Texas—Chef Josie McKinney said there’s always a healthy option to keep your resolution.

But it takes practice.

"This isn't just something to make for a New Year's resolution, this isn't something to do once a year, or once a quarter when you're not feeling very healthy. It's a lifestyle.

McKinney said that also applies to eating out.

So instead look for a healthy option.

Keeping that New Years resolution might not be so bad after all.

Josie said if you want to learn more about eating healthy to stop by.

In Killeen Justin Jackson.