75-year-old Killeen Church destroyed after fire spreads from nearby property

KILLEEN, Texas — A 75-year-old church in North Killeen was destroyed by a fire Tuesday after flames spread from a neighboring property.

The fire at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church (509 S 42nd St.) started at about 11:52 a.m. Construction work was being done at the lot next door to the church, where a contract company was doing welding on a fence. The welding caught the neighboring property on fire, and the flames spread to the church.

Pastor Deric Jones said he received a call from his finance director informing him the church was on fire. People inside the building tried to exit through the back door, but found both of the church's vans engulfed in flames and were unable to get out that way. They exited through the front door through the sanctuary and called 911.

Jones said dry conditions and brush contributed to how quickly the fire spread.

"The fire engulfed the vans, the church, and the rest of what you see now is completely demolished," Jones said.

Despite the loss, Jones said the congregation remains hopeful.

"We still have hope, you know, we still serve a God who's bigger than all of this. This is just material stuff. This is just the building. The church is in us. We are the church, so we can't be restricted to just these four walls, but I know that God has something better for us," Jones said.

Jones said the church carries deep history for the community.

"There's so much history, rich history, especially on this side of town, but in those four walls as well as the church, the smaller church on Todd Street back there where they started at," Jones said.

Jones addressed members of the congregation directly.

"To the members of Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church, just be encouraged. This is just a setback. Life is full of tests and trials, but we serve a God who's greater than all of our tests and trials, and we have to remember the things that God has done in our lives, past, present, and the things that He's going to do in the future. God bless you and God keep you is our prayer," Jones said.

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