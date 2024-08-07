66-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by pick-up truck on 38th Street in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old woman, who was hit on-foot by a pick-up truck on 38th Street in Killeen on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 38th Street and Atkinson Avenue at around 8:48 a.m. in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian crash.

Upon their arrival, they located a female lying in the roadway with several injuries — they rendered aid until paramedics arrived, who then transported the woman to a hospital.

An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking westbound on 38th Street in a crosswalk, when a pick-up truck traveling on Atkinson Avenue turned northbound onto North 38th Street, striking her before completing the turn.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at 9:26 a.m. — her name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.