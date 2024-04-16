2nd mother speaks out about the dangers of Elm Road in Killeen after losing her daughter

Editor's Note: This story contains a graphic depiction of injuries.

Shauvona Mathis has lived in Killeen off of Elms Road for more than 12 years.

Her daughter, Tatiana, was born and raised in Killeen. Tatiana was a graduate of Ellison High School, and mother to a now three-year-old girl.

“Vibrant full of life, always eager to help a people’s person, really good girl,” Mathis said.

It was December 5, 2022 at 7:25 p.m. when life would change for Mathis.

At the top of the street between Southern Hills Mobile Home Park and the Gateway Convivence Store, she found her daughter lying in the roadway.

“When I got up there to the top of the street, I saw her laying there — her eyes were fixated already, she had this glazed look, and you can see her body twisted and everything," Mathis said.

"EMS were working on her, they got her heartbeat, and then it stopped."

“They explained as to how it crushed her body, was from the impact, because Tati was maybe 98 pounds — being hit by a 2,000 object going at least 40 miles [per hour], “ Mathis said.

As she recalls, it took paramedics about two or three minutes to arrive — Tatiana was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered her spine and brain stem were crushed.

Investigators say Tatiana was at fault for not using a crosswalk.

“She basically succumbed to her injuries when she was hit by this vehicle," Mathis said.

Mathis has also gone to Killeen City Council to bring more awareness to the issue and plans to be at every meeting about Elms Road until something is done.

“Both of our girls mattered, and they deserved justice," said Mathis.

Tatiana would have been 25 next week — Mathis believes her daughter would be very proud to see her mother fighting for justice.

She says she can hear her saying, "Alright Ma, you got me my sunshine — you got me my sundrop".

According to the City of Killeen, the city does not currently have an active project to install any crosswalks along Elms Road.

They are currently reviewing a project that would add a signal at Elms and Florence Roads — the city is also working with KTMPO (Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization - Central Texas) for a safety project to improve the crosswalk at Elms Road and Highway 195.