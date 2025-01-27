20-year-old Fort Cavazos soldier killed in motorcycle crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in Killeen on Saturday as 20-year-old Fort Cavazos soldier Zakari Ryan Noah from New York.

Noah was traveling southbound on SH 195, and witnesses reported that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving between vehicles.

A pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Creek Place Drive and preparing to turn northbound onto SH 195, when they began to enter the median — the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities are still investigating this fatality and there is no further information at this time.