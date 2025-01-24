18-year-old male dead following evening shooting on Dustin Court in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One 18-year-old male died Thursday night following a shooting on Dustin Court in Killeen.

According to the Killeen Police Department, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Following his transport to the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. — his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A 20-year-old male was arrested and is at Killeen City Jail awaiting charges.

Killeen police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public — authorities are actively investigating this incident.

25 News will provide additional details regarding this story if they become available.