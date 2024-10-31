15-year-old shot in Killeen; Police looking for information, videos, security footage

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one 15-year-old female injured.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched around 8:18 p.m. to a residence in the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive for a call about a gunshot victim.

Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived, and the 15-year-old victim was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

The police are asking community and surrounding neighbors that may have video or security camera footage around the area to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at (254) 501-8830.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this Murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or click here — you can also download the P3Tips App for iOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.