1 motorcyclist dead after crash on Rancier Avenue in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead in Killeen on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street at around 9:30 a.m., where the operator of the motorcycle was already in transport to a nearby hospital.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a State Trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Veterans Memorial Blvd," police said.

"The trooper was able to catch up to the motorcycle and initiate a traffic stop when the operator fled the area eastbound on W. Rancier Avenue at a high rate of speed."

Police say the trooper caught up to the motorcyclist when he reached the intersection, the motorcyclist then disregarded a red light and struck a sedan that was traveling across the intersection — the driver of this vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. — his name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Traffic Investigators continue to investigate this fatal crash and there is no other information to be released at this time.