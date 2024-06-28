Judges welcome: 4th annual Springfest BBQ Cookoff to be held in Rogers this weekend

ROGERS, Texas (KXXV) — Local participants are setting up camp and preparing to fire up BBQ pits for the fourth annual Springfest BBQ Cookoff in Rogers, Texas.

Over 70 cookers are expected to attend — starting Friday, local children will compete for the best BBQ pork chops, and adults in margaritas.

A concert with Back Roads Band Texas will take place at Rogers City Park starting at 8 p.m. for free.

“We’re no computers it's old school BBQ and judging, the more judges we have the better like it, because that way nobody has to do back to back judges,“ said Outlaw Head Judge, Judy Keeney.

On Saturday, they're expecting hundreds to show up for the meat and vegetable portion — officials say cookers come from all over the world to compete for up to $645 and some medals to take home.

ROGERS BBQ COOK OFF



They ask that for anyone who wants to judge food, arrive at the judge dining area at least 15 minutes early.