Holland High football player airlifted after neck injury shows positive signs in recovery

HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — A Holland High football game turned frightening when senior Logan Gommert was airlifted after a neck injury during Friday’s matchup with Granger. Head coach J.B. Chaney said the scene was emotional, but Logan is already showing positive signs in recovery. The Holland community has rallied with prayers and support for the senior quarterback.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A terrifying scene played out at Holland High's football game against Granger on Friday when senior Logan Gommert was airlifted to the hospital after he injured his neck while blocking during a play.

For Holland head coach J.B. Chaney, the scene was shocking.

"Any time you see a kid that's injured you worry about them and you want to do anything you can for him. Any time you see a helicopter land on the field that just ups the emotion on everything else," Chaney said.

"Initially we were worried that he hit his head on the concrete curb but after we watched film he did not hit the curb, he hit the back of his head," he said.

Shortly after the injury, players were kneeling in unison for their teammate.

"Football is always an uncertain sport and you can never predict what's going to happen," Chaney said.

Coach Chaney said Logan is making great strides on his road to recovery.

"Everything has been very positive as I saw him Monday afternoon," Chaney said.

"The doctor allowed him to take his neck brace off and while he's still got some tests to do everything is moving in a positive way," he said.

Over on social media, the Holland community is showing its support. The Holland Community Facebook page has comments from hundreds of neighbors praying for the senior quarterback.

"These kids have gone to school forever and they're worried about their teammate," Chaney said.

