Holiday rain won't mix well with holiday lights: Tips from local experts

BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's been a rather warm and dry December, but things have changed, just in time for the Christmas holiday according to 25 News Meteorologist, Josh Johns.

”We’re definitely looking at a weather pattern here as we’re going towards that Christmas holiday,” Johns said.

“We have showers that started in Thursday that will continue through the weekend.”

It’s not just a few sprinkles either.

”There will be time’s its heavier than others,” Johns said. “In particular, it’s looking like Christmas Eve could be one of the wetter patterns.”

That means you need to take extra precautions if you have holiday decorations and lights out side like the Wielands.

A family tradition for Kevin Wieland and his famliy.

”Yes, every year we put up Christmas lights all over our house,” said Wieland.

“As you can see, we're not completely done but yes.”

The Wielands are also the owners of Weiland Construction and have see the massive damage rain can do if it reaches the power source for those lights.

”It can blow your fuses if the electrical cord gets wet and it’s outside,” Wieland said.

“It can start a fire in your fuse box and it can actually cause problems later down the line.”

There are steps you can take to prevent that from happening like wrapping the connections in plastic.

”What you really want do do after you get done with that is, you want to tape it to where it’s more protected than just having it on the ground,” Wieland said.

It's also better to hand the cord connections instead of leaving them on the ground.

Keeping the cords out of puddles when it rains can save your home.