Here's how to become an educated voter or VDR in Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — On Thursday, July 25, Bell County Election Staff will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to register voters, check voter registration status, and answer any questions ahead of the upcoming election starting at 9 a.m.

Throughout the day, election staff will host training sessions to become a volunteer deputy registrar. During separate sessions at noon and 4:00 p.m.

Three other training sessions are offered at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. will provide election workers the opportunity to vote through mandatory Americans with Disabilities Act Training.

Qualifications for a VDR position include:



be at least 18 years old;

be a United States citizen;

not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be

totally mentally incapacitated; or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote;

never have been convicted of failing to deliver a voter registration application to a voter registrar;

not have been finally convicted of a felony, or, if convicted, must have:

fully discharged the sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote;

not have been finally convicted of identity theft under Section 32.51 of the Penal Code; and

be a resident of the State of Texas.

No sign-up is needed to attend.