Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyHarker Heights

Actions

Woman found dead in a pond in a Harker Heights park

HARKER HEIGHTS PD.png
25 News
HARKER HEIGHTS PD.png
Posted

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A woman was found dead in a pond at Carl Levin Park after Harker Heights Police officers responded to a drowning call Tuesday morning.

Harker Heights Police Chief Sonja Clay said in a press release that around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Millers Crossing where the park is located in reference to a drowning.

When first responders arrived, they recovered the body of a deceased woman from the pond.

The investigation is ongoing and there is not threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 953-5400, option #2.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood