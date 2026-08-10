Vietnam veteran nearly sold his Harker Heights home over economy, a free roof let him stay put

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas veteran who was considering selling his home because he couldn't afford a new roof will get to stay, thanks to a local nonprofit.

Earl Zirkle was drafted into the military in the 1960s and fought in the Vietnam War. While serving at Fort Hood, he fell in love with Central Texas and knew he wanted to retire there. After living in his home for decades, he said insurance complications and the state of the economy left him feeling cornered into selling.

"I couldn't afford to put a roof on. I didn't want to sell. I told my wife, we're gonna be here the rest of our life," Zirkle said.

Zirkle said life on a fixed income has been a constant struggle.

"I have a hard time. I just make it through the month. We go to the food bank sometimes," Zirkle said.

When he learned he had been approved to receive a free roof through Troops Need Roofs, the relief was immediate. For Zirkle, accepting help didn't come easily.

"It's hard for me to ask for help because I've never asked for help. This is the first time I ever asked for help to do something. I've always done it, had it done myself, but I just couldn't do that anymore," Zirkle said.

Troops Need Roofs was founded a year and a half ago and is dedicated to providing free roofing services to veterans, as well as serving as a broader resource for them beyond construction. Steve Coon, executive director of the nonprofit, said keeping Zirkle in his home is the heart of the mission.

"You see the construction going on back there, but it's not about that. The mission is to keep Earl in the house. That's the mission, and we're executing on it, and we're gonna come through for him and he's gonna be happy," Coon said.

Coon said many veterans don't realize help is available to them.

"A lot of veterans think they're OK and they just push on, not understanding that all the effects of their service over the years, all that has an impact on their body and it's cumulative. So they don't know what's available to them in a lot of cases," Coon said.

After Troops Need Roofs heard Zirkle's story and secured donated supplies, Stephen Moffitt, founder of the nonprofit and CEO of Mottco Roofing & Construction, said the veteran's reaction was payment enough.

"When you have a veteran, as a veteran myself, help another veteran and literally get teary-eyed after you help them, I don't think you're gonna place that even. That's change of life," Moffitt said.

Moffitt said many veterans push through without seeking help, often unaware of what is available to them.

"A lot of veterans think they're OK and they just push on, not understanding that all the effects of their service over the years, all that has an impact on their body and it's cumulative. So they don't know what's available to them in a lot of cases," Moffitt said.

The nonprofit has 3 more roofs planned for this year.

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