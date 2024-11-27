Watch Now
Suspect in Harker Heights death investigation found dead in Wood County

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The Harker Heights Police Department has identified a suspect and victim from a November 17 death investigation.

The department says officers responded to Jason Drive where they found a man inside a home who had died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have identified the victim as Christopher Serres, a 70-year-old man from Harker Heights.

The man suspected in the death was Helmut Holder. The 56-year-old male from Harker Heights was later discovered dead in Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Office reports he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

While this investigation is ongoing police say there is no threat to the public related to this incident.

