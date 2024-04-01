Roni's Mac Bar expanding into Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Central Texas favorite is now expanding to new cities, and even new states.

It's been a little over two years since humble beginnings, where the restaurant got its start at Union Hall in Waco.

In February 2022, Roni’s Mac Bar opened on Franklin Avenue, and it's only gotten bigger and better for owners Frank and Mary Senese.

They've honed their recipes and added more than just shells and cheese.

About a month after trying out the macaroni bar, complete with more than 20 different combinations of mac and cheese recipes, Central Texans were hooked.

“For us as franchisees, my wife saw them on TikTok because they have gone viral and they are up in Waco, so we took a trip out there had their mac cheese, and fell in love with it,” said Marissa Pearson, Roni’s Mac Bar Franchisee.

These franchise owners spent a year getting their own store ready to open in Harker Heights. In fact, they are one of the few local businesses in their shopping center.

“We’re excited as former military spouses to bring it to this area and then expand ourselves to the military community,” Pearson said.

The family has grown up in Harker Heights, so getting to start in their own community is personal for them — the business will hire at least 15 people.

“Our plan is to open up into Temple and [Copperas] Cove, and just kind of build out this area so there will be more jobs in the future,” Pearson said.

Despite new locations opening, the original Roni’s location at Union Hall in Waco will still be there.

“The people at Union Hall love their business it brought more business to other clients inside that building," Pearson said.

"They are working on a flagship building now outside the hall, but they will keep the hall."