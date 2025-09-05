One person dead, another injured in aggravated assault in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — One man is dead and a woman was injured after an aggravated assault Thursday morning in Harker Heights, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Zuni Trace just after 7 a.m., where officers found the injured woman and deceased man.

The woman was life-flighted to Scott & White Hospital in Temple where she is now stable.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harker Height Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400