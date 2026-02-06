Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A 29-year-old motorcyclist remains in critical condition at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights Emergency Services responded to the 1700 block of Pontotoc Trace at just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, according to police.

Officers found the motorcycle on top of the unconscious man, who was not breathing. Police immediately started life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Pontotoc Trace when he left the roadway. The motorcycle hit a chain-link fence and then hit two two pickup trucks parked in private driveways.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and found pinned beneath it at the crash site.

The Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.