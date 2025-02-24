'It has been an absolute honor': Harker Heights fire chief to resign in March

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Harker Heights Fire Chief Shannon Stephens is set to resign March 14 to accept a new position as Fire Chief in the City of Princeton.

Chief Stephens has served the City of Harker Heights FD with "dedication and distinction, demonstrating exceptional leadership, commitment to public safety, and steadfast dedication to the community", city officials said.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve the residents of Harker Heights alongside the brave men and women of this department," Chief Stephens said.

"While this decision was not an easy one, I am excited for the new opportunities ahead and confident that the Harker Heights Fire Department will continue to thrive under its next leader."

The City of Harker Heights will soon begin the process of selecting an interim fire chief while conducting a search for a permanent replacement — details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are grateful for Chief Shannon Stephen’s leadership and the positive impact he has had on our city," Mayor Michael Blomquist said.

"While we will miss his presence, we wish him the best in his new role and thank him for his service to our community."