HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Waste Management in Harker Heights said several trash service pick-ups will be unavailable Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The company said several trash cans have been washed away from their original locations and are lodged against vehicles, or they're tipped over.

If your trash cans have moved due to the inclement weather, the company is asking—if it is safe to do so—for you to retrieve them and place them back at your home.