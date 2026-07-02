HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A Harker Heights High School senior is making history as the first Killeen ISD student selected for a NASA SEES internship — and she is already using the opportunity to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

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Harker Heights senior becomes KISD first to intern with NASA

Jaylynn Bennett's passion for science began at age six during her first visit to the Houston Space Center.

"Seeing the rocket fields and how we can see all the rockets that are on display and like the Apollos, I was just really fascinated on all those circuits and how we send people up into space and bring them back down like it's nothing," Bennett said.

Through the NASA internship, Bennett will help develop an atmospheric balloon and conduct research on satellites and space debris.

Her mother, Kathy, said watching her daughter inspire others at such a young age fills her with pride.

"To give that back to them, it makes me feel and wonder that one day, she doesn't even know it yet. It will be a 5-year-old 20 years from now who will remember. 'I remember that girl at the Boys and Girls Club or at the YMCA or at school who shared her STEM journey with me,' and now they're following her footsteps," Kathy said.

Bennett's path has not been without challenges. When she was younger, she experienced bullying from classmates who questioned her drive to succeed in school and pointed out her differnces. She now uses that experience as motivation to speak to younger students and has prepared a speaker series set to reach schools across the district.

"It was more of why do you wanna be smart? Why do you want to try so hard in school like if you just pass you pass, you move on to the next grade why are you trying so hard you'll never really make it in life." Bennett said. "But nowadays I look back on it and they really just pushed me to want to be better, to want to grow more, to want to be where I am today."

Balancing varsity basketball, community service and dual credit classes, Bennett said she wants to be a light and leave the world better than she found it — with her sights set on a career as an aerospace engineer.

"I hope to improve the world just um if I really go into the NASA field, really get a spot in NASA, you know, help the world help us learn more about space, go to Mars, like really learn maybe even send humans to Mars one day. I just want to better our world and create a better future," Bennett said.

Bennett's speaker series will visit Killeen ISD elementary and middle schools this fall. She hopes to attend high-accredited college after graduation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

