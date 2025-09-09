Harker Heights issues boil water notice due to repairs

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights issued a boil water notice on Tuesday after city crews repaired water on the corner of Tepee Drive and Rain Dance Loop, causing some water to be shut off for some customers.

The areas affected by the recent water shut-off include 200 Tepee Drive through 220 Tepee Drive and 2001 Rain Dance Loop through 3063 Rain Dance Loop.

TCEQ Required Notice:

Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has requested the City of Harker Heights, PWS 0140023, to notify all customers at the above-listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

The city asks that this information be shared with others who drink the water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly, such as those who live in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you can contact:

Public Works Department at 254-953-5649

Mark Hyde, Assistant City Manager at 254-953-5641

David Mitchell, City Manager at 254-953-5600