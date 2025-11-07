Harker Heights Associate Band Director resigns after investigation into inappropriate photos

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A Harker Heights High School band director has resigned after district police found inappropriate photos on his phone during an investigation into allegations of improper communication with students.

Tyler Claycomb, who served as associate director of bands at Harker Heights High School, was placed on administrative leave Monday after allegations surfaced that he violated district policy through inappropriate communication with a student, according to a letter sent to families by Dr. King Davis, lone finalist for superintendent of schools.

The Killeen Independent School District Police Department's continued investigation revealed evidence of inappropriate photos on Claycomb's phone that "appear to include school-aged individuals," Davis wrote in the letter to families.

Claycomb has since resigned and is no longer employed by Killeen ISD, Davis said. Law enforcement officers will contact parents if it's determined their child is involved in the investigation.

According the to Harker Heights Heights Red Brigade Band website, Claycomb is still listed as an associate director as of publishing.

Davis said Claycomb passed all required background checks before being hired, and the current allegations involve actions that took place after his employment began.

The district is asking families to talk with their students about any interactions or communications they may have had with Claycomb related to the situation. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Killeen ISD Police Department at 254-336-2810 or submit an anonymous report at www.KISDisSafe.com.

Counselors and administrators are available to support any student who would like to talk, according to the district.

Davis thanked Harker Heights High School staff members who raised concerns that brought the situation to light, saying their vigilance "reflects the shared responsibility we all have to keep our schools safe."

The district said it is committed to sharing information openly while protecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation and will communicate additional updates as they become available.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.