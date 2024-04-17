City of Harker Heights Waste Management unable to finish all routes; list of affected streets

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Harker Heights Waste Management was unable to finish trash pickup on a number of streets in the city.

Waste Management will recover the trash routes Wednesday — normal routes that are scheduled for today will still occur, according to the city.

Below is a list of affected streets that Waste Management was unable to finish Wednesday.

Lucrezia Ct.

Torino St.

Chaucer Ln

Roma St.

Dante Ct.

Guinevere Ln

Vesuvius Ct.

Bargello St.

Stonehenge Dr.

Grosseto Ct.

Cortona St.

King Arthur Dr

Lavigne Ct.

Cedar Knob Rd

Merlin Dr

Lucca St.

Freddie L Nichols Sr Dr.

Herald Dr.

Elba Dr.

Prospector Trail Draw Bridge Dr.

Corradino St.

Amo St.

E FM 2410 RD.

Saxon Circle

Driftwood Cir.

Cypress Ct.

Lakeside

Tejas Trail

Blue Heron Ln

Cedar Bluff Ct.

Hopi Trail

Cayuga Dr.

Shoreline Dr.

Dakota Trace

Fall Creek Dr.

Cedar Breaks Ct.

Mohican Trail

River Rock Trail

Magnolia Dr.

Orlan Dr.

Meadow Circle

Highview Dr.

Flat Rock Cove

Flint Oak Dr.

Rummle Rd.

The City of Harker Heights Waste Management apologizes for the inconvenience.