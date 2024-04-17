City of Harker Heights Waste Management unable to finish all routes; list of affected streets

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Harker Heights Waste Management was unable to finish trash pickup on a number of streets in the city.
Waste Management will recover the trash routes Wednesday — normal routes that are scheduled for today will still occur, according to the city.
Below is a list of affected streets that Waste Management was unable to finish Wednesday.
Lucrezia Ct.
Torino St.
Chaucer Ln
Roma St.
Dante Ct.
Guinevere Ln
Vesuvius Ct.
Bargello St.
Stonehenge Dr.
Grosseto Ct.
Cortona St.
King Arthur Dr
Lavigne Ct.
Cedar Knob Rd
Merlin Dr
Lucca St.
Freddie L Nichols Sr Dr.
Herald Dr.
Elba Dr.
Prospector Trail Draw Bridge Dr.
Corradino St.
Amo St.
E FM 2410 RD.
Saxon Circle
Driftwood Cir.
Cypress Ct.
Lakeside
Tejas Trail
Blue Heron Ln
Cedar Bluff Ct.
Hopi Trail
Cayuga Dr.
Shoreline Dr.
Dakota Trace
Fall Creek Dr.
Cedar Breaks Ct.
Mohican Trail
River Rock Trail
Magnolia Dr.
Orlan Dr.
Meadow Circle
Highview Dr.
Flat Rock Cove
Flint Oak Dr.
Rummle Rd.
The City of Harker Heights Waste Management apologizes for the inconvenience.