Police chase ends in car crashing into home, catching fire in Harker Heights Friday morning

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A police chase in Harker Heights early Friday morning ended with a crash that sparked a fire and displaced three residents from their duplex home.

Neighbors in Harker Heights tell 25 News that the car crashed into a utility pole, then the home, and caught fire early Friday morning, knocking out power for several homes on Bonnie Drive.

Three people have been displaced due to the fire and the damage caused.

The incident started around 1:54 a.m. when a Harker Heights Police officer tried to pull over a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation near East Arlo Road and South Amy Lane. The driver refused to stop and sped away westbound on East Arlo Road.

The officer ended the chase at West Arlo Road and Janie due to the vehicle's dangerous speed. While searching the area, the officer found the Dodge Charger had crashed into a utility pole and a duplex in the 300 block of Bonnie Drive.

The crash caused the car to catch fire, and flames spread to the duplex. The driver ran away, while other people in the vehicle stayed at the scene with minor injuries.

The Harker Heights Fire Department responded to put out the the vehicle and structure fire. Three adults living in the duplex were displaced by the incident, and the American Red Cross is helping them.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m., but utility workers remained to fix damaged power lines. As of 10:30 a.m., the road remains blocked and power has not been restored to the area.

According to Oncor's online outage map, five customers are without power. The outage was reported at 3:23 a.m. and has an estimated time of restoration of 12:30 p.m. The cause is listed as "public interference with Oncor's equipment."

The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.