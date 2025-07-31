Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1,000+ tons of storm debris removed in Harker Heights in July

City of Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights says it has now completed the tree limb and branch debris recovery phase for post-storm cleanup.

"We are incredibly proud of the swift progress made in responding, assessing then clearing our community of this debris,” said David Mitchell, City Manager.

The city says since July 1, more than 1,125 tons of vegetative debris has been collected.

Harker Heights is now telling residents to drop off storm debris at the facility on FM2410, rather than placing it at the curb.

By mid-August, cleanup efforts will move to grinding and hauling away the collected debris.

