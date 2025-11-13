Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Abbott outlines property tax reform in Temple

Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the recent 88th Legislative Session to an audience at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin, on June 2. Abbott recounted policy victories in regards to fentanyl and the border crisis, as well as limiting gender affirming care and banning DEI practices in higher education. Abbott ended the event by promising to call a special session for school choice, after the current special session for property tax resolves.
TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott attends a Texas Taxpayer Empowerment event in Temple on Thursday.

Gov. Abbott, joined by Senator Pete Flores, Representative Caroline Harris Davila, Representative Paul Dyson, Representative Hillary Hickland, Representative David Spiller, Representative Ellen Troxclair, will outline his plan for property tax reform.

Watch Abbott speak here:

Governor Abbott shares property tax reform plan in Temple

Governor Abbott’s five-point property tax relief plan:

  • Require Common Sense Local Spending Limits
  • Require Two-Thirds Voter Approval for Tax Increases
  • Empower Voters to Roll Back Taxes
  • Create Appraisal Predictability and Cap Appraisal Growth
  • Eliminate School Property Taxes for Homeowners

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. at Bold Republic Brewing Company.

