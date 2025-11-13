Governor Abbott outlines property tax reform in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott attends a Texas Taxpayer Empowerment event in Temple on Thursday.

Gov. Abbott, joined by Senator Pete Flores, Representative Caroline Harris Davila, Representative Paul Dyson, Representative Hillary Hickland, Representative David Spiller, Representative Ellen Troxclair, will outline his plan for property tax reform.

Watch Abbott speak here:

Governor Abbott’s five-point property tax relief plan:



Require Common Sense Local Spending Limits

Require Two-Thirds Voter Approval for Tax Increases

Empower Voters to Roll Back Taxes

Create Appraisal Predictability and Cap Appraisal Growth

Eliminate School Property Taxes for Homeowners

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. at Bold Republic Brewing Company.