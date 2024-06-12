Flooding in Holland will not stop the 50th Annual Corn Festival

HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — Officials with the Holland Volunteer Fire Department said the rain came in quick and fast.

They received 4.6 inches of rain before 10 a.m., and according to their radar, the rain rate was 3.5 inches per hour.

"And coming through the country roads I could barely see going in and it was just nonstop," said Jessica Price, President of the Holland Chamber of Commerce.

The 50th Annual Corn Festival is scheduled for this weekend at the city park, and as of now, flooding is not supposed to be a problem.

"So far, so good we're just waiting for the sun to come out and dry things up but we'll go out there once the rain stops and assess everything," said Juan Castro, Vice-President of the Holland Chamber of Commerce.

Some homes were flooded out on Wednesday, but that water has gone down.

"About 7 this morning it was already flooding in downtown the parking lot was already flooded and it just got worse and worse," Price said.

A tree was blocking Sunshine Road, but the city has removed it. Some other problems were on Round Hall, Front Street, and Donney Hugh. South Darrs Creek overflowed and led into roads.

But it's still not expected to affect any plans for the Corn Festival and carnival this weekend — which is used to raise funds for scholarships.

"There's going to be lots of good vendors, lots of good food, there's going to be a BBQ cook-off, helicopter rides carnival rides, and a great concert," Castro said.