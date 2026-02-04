Dog rescued from well in multi-agency operation in rural Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A 7-year-old Australian shepherd-German shepherd mix named Callie was safely rescued from a well Sunday after falling into the opening at a rural Bell County residence.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office received a call around 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 from the dog's owner, Garrett Curry, after finding that his dog fell into the well and was not able to get out.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office Animal Control team and a patrol deputy responded, but due to the nature of the rescue operation, the Little River Fire Department was called to help with specialized equipment.

Using fire department safety gear, Curry was lowered into the well in a harness to retrieve his dog. Both Curry and Callie were safely brought to the surface during the coordinated rescue effort.

The dog was evaluated following the rescue and found to have sustained no injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office expressed gratitude to the Little River Fire Department for their assistance in the operation, which resulted in a successful rescue.

The incident was captured on body-worn camera footage, according to the sheriff's office, and has been posted on social media and attached to this article.

