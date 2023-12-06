Crime trends, including vehicle thefts, happening in Temple: How to stay safe

TEMPLE, Texas — There are several crime trends that Temple police want their neighbors to be aware of, including vehicle thefts and spam calls.

They offer protective measures to safeguard not only Temple residents but other communities ahead of the holiday season.

Vehicle Thefts:

Now those vehicle thefts have mainly involved Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Temple police recommend having steering wheel locks for your ride. They recently handed out 196 steering wheel locks to help protect people’s vehicles.

Spam Calls:

Police said don’t give out your personal information to people you don’t know.

Also, fact checking the organization or agency by asking specific questions. if you’re still in doubt schedule an appointment at the organization or agencie's known location to make sure they are real.

Holiday Crime Safety Tips:

Police recommend you don't leave packages in your vehicle and bring them into your house once you're home. If you have to leave them in your vehicle, cover them with a blanket or put them in your trunk.

For Amazon deliveries, police recommend you have packages delivered to Amazon lockers that can be found around your community. In Temple there are several located at the 7/11 on West Adams Avenue other locations can be found on Amazon.com.

Police also recommend having a trusted neighbor pick up your package or investing in electronic porch security like doorbell cameras if you're not home.