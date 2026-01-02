Central Texas man indicted by grand jury on 10 counts, including child sexual assault dating back to 2017

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas man was indicted by a grand jury in July 2025 on 10 counts of child sexual abuse that allegedly took place between 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to the grand jury indictment obtained by 25 News, the case involves two minor girls and occurred over a two-year period.

Juston Altum was initially arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child in May 2019.

According to the court documents, a Temple police officer reviewed the girls' medical records and saw an interview with them done at the Children's Advocacy Center of Central Texas.

The officer said during the interview, the two girls claimed they were at their home in Temple when Altum sexually assaulted them.

Altum was taken into custody by Bell County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, 2025. He's being held on bonds totaling $1.46 million.

Below are the charges listed against Altum, according to Bell County Jail records:

