Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell County

Actions

Central Texas man indicted by grand jury on 10 counts, including child sexual assault dating back to 2017

Offenses on the indictment include continuous sexual abuse under 14 years old, aggravated sexual assault, indecency with child by contact, and indecency with child by exposure.
BCSO and Temple PD.png
25 News
BCSO and Temple PD.png
Posted
and last updated

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas man was indicted by a grand jury in July 2025 on 10 counts of child sexual abuse that allegedly took place between 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to the grand jury indictment obtained by 25 News, the case involves two minor girls and occurred over a two-year period.

Juston Altum was initially arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child in May 2019.

According to the court documents, a Temple police officer reviewed the girls' medical records and saw an interview with them done at the Children's Advocacy Center of Central Texas.

The officer said during the interview, the two girls claimed they were at their home in Temple when Altum sexually assaulted them.

Altum was taken into custody by Bell County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, 2025. He's being held on bonds totaling $1.46 million.

Below are the charges listed against Altum, according to Bell County Jail records:

  • PC 21.02(h) SEX ABUSE CHILD/DIABLED PERSON CONT: VIC U14 - a first degree felony
  • PC 22.021(a)(2)(B)/ AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD - a first degree felony
  • PC 21.11(d) / INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT - a second degree felony
  • PC21.11(d) INDECENCY W/A/ CHILD EXPOSES - a third degree felony
  • PC 22.021(a)(2)(B) / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD - a first degree felony
  • PC 22.021(a)(2)(B) / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD - a first degree felony
  • PC 22.021(a)(2)(B) / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD - a first degree felony
  • PC 21.11(d) / INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT - a second degree felony
  • PC 21.11(d) / INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT - a second degree felony
  • PC21.11(d) INDECENCY W/A/ CHILD EXPOSES - a second degree felony
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood