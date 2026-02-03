Central Bell County Fire and Rescue releases January response numbers

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue (CBCFR) volunteer fire department released its January response report, highlight the departments' rapid response crews have from dispatch to en route on a call.

CBCFR had a total of 47 calls in the month of January, with the most frequent call being seven responses for grass, brush and wild land fires in the county, followed by five alarm calls and five structure fires.

The crew highlighted that it took on average 81 seconds, or one minute and 21 seconds, for a crew to get the call from dispatch and be en route to an incident.

You can view the full report here: