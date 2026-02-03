Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue releases January response numbers

The volunteer fire department had a total of 47 calls in the month of January, and are highlighting the quick turn out time crews have from dispatch to en route on a call
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue (CBCFR) volunteer fire department released its January response report, highlight the departments' rapid response crews have from dispatch to en route on a call.

CBCFR had a total of 47 calls in the month of January, with the most frequent call being seven responses for grass, brush and wild land fires in the county, followed by five alarm calls and five structure fires.

The crew highlighted that it took on average 81 seconds, or one minute and 21 seconds, for a crew to get the call from dispatch and be en route to an incident.

You can view the full report here:

