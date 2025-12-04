Caught on camera: Bell County deputies ask for help identifying package thief

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera stealing a delivery from a home near Salado.
On Wednesday just after 9:30 a.m., a Ring camera captured a Black man in a white passenger car stealing a package from a driveway on Rose Lane, just outside Salado, according to the sheriff's office.
Watch Ring camera video of the theft here:
The incident comes during peak holiday shipping season when package thefts typically increase.
Citizens with information can call the Bell County Sheriff's Office at 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
The sheriff's office is also reminding potential thieves that package theft in Texas carries serious penalties depending on the number of addresses targeted:
- Fewer than 10 addresses result in a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
- Targeting 10 to 29 addresses is a state jail felony, punishable by 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
- Stealing from 30 or more addresses is a third-degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
