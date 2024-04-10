Buy Panda Express online, help a Bell County non-profit

TEMPLE, Texas — Hilltop Recovery Ministries has plans to open its doors at Cora Anderson Hospital on May 1st, but before the nonprofit can fully operate out of this building as a long-term treatment facility they are trying to raise funds for a suppression system.

A funding shortfall of 60,000 is needed to be filled. This Friday there will be a virtual fundraiser at Panda Expresses across the nation. Any restaurant, you must order online and use code 922569.

The nonprofit will also host an open house open to the public on May 18 from 4 to 6 pm.