Bullet found on Rogers ISD school bus prompts investigation, no threat determined

ROGERS, Texas (KXXV) — A single bullet found on a Rogers Independent School District bus Tuesday morning prompted an immediate investigation that determined there was no weapon present and no threat to students or staff.

A student found the bullet underneath a seat on the school bus and immediately reported it to the bus driver, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Duana Brashear.

District personnel launched an investigation that included interviews with the student associated with the seat, the student's parents and other students who were on the bus. Officials also reviewed available bus camera footage.

The investigation determined that the bullet was inadvertently left in the student's pants from the night before and unintentionally fell out while on the bus, Brashear said.

"At no point was a weapon present, and there was no evidence of malicious intent or any plan to harm students or staff," Brashear said.

The situation was addressed promptly and thoroughly in accordance with district safety protocols.

"We understand that situations involving safety can be concerning, and we want to assure you that all reports are taken seriously and investigated immediately," Brashear said. "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority."

Parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their campus principal or the district office.

