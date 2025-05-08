Wild ride: Belton PD arrest suspects for stealing alcohol, crashing into fence at school

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Police Department says officers responded to Walmart on Thursday afternoon, where two young males were reported to have stolen alcohol and left the store.

Investigators say they tracked the license plate to a student at Belton High School, where they found the vehicle and theft suspects in the parking lot.

Police say the driver then took off, crashing into a fence at the school before leaving the property with the other suspect in the vehicle. The crash put the school on "brief secure status" until it was resolved about ten minutes later.

The suspects were found at the Goodwill and arrested.