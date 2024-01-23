Tom Segura coming to Belton for 'Come Together' comedy tour

BELTON, Texas — Central Texas comedy fans! Tom Segura will be in Belton for his Come Together comedy tour.

You can catch the comedian at Cadence Bank Center on March 10th, 2024.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one," Segura said.

Tom Segura has sold out venues with over 300 shows in his previous world tour I'm Coming Everywhere. His new tour is taking an hour of jokes to over 40 cities.

The stand-up comic is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014), with his fifth one, Sledgehammer, releasing in July 2023 to a #1 debut.

He co-hosts two hit podcasts, Your Mom's House with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave with comedian and friend Bert Kreischer as part of Your Mom's House Studios—one of the first networks to successfully create large livestreamed podcast events out of the pandemic.

Segura is also an actor, making multiple movie and television appearances in productions like Instant Family, Workaholics, and numerous Comedy Central specials. And his book, I’d Like to Play Alone, Please, a New York Times Bestseller, was released in July 2022 giving comedic anecdotes and narratives of the comic's life.

Ticket information can be found at the tour's webpage here.