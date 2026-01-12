Seton Medical Center Harker Heights breaking ground on new facility in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Seton Medical Center Harker Heights will break ground on its new South Campus facility in Belton this month, marking a major milestone in expanding healthcare access for the growing Central Texas community.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. at the new facility, which will be located at 10780 S IH 35 in Belton.

The new facility will feature a freestanding Emergency Department and a Wellstone Health Partners clinic offering family medicine and specialty providers. The expansion reflects the hospital's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Central Texas residents by bringing more services closer to home.

"Our community is growing rapidly, and with that growth comes the need for more accessible, convenient, and comprehensive healthcare. The South Campus represents our dedication to ensuring families in Salado, Belton and surrounding areas have the care they need, right where they live." - Mandy Shaiffer, CEO/CNO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

The new facility is designed to enhance patient access, reduce travel times and provide timely, high-quality care in a modern, patient-centered environment. Community members are invited to join the celebration, meet the care team, and learn more about the services that will soon be available.

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is an 83-bed acute care hospital that has served Central Texas since 2012. The hospital offers comprehensive services including cardiology, emergency services with a Level IV Trauma Designated ER, general and orthopedic surgery, total joint replacement, gastroenterology, diagnostic services, and wound care.

