Sentencing delayed in 2022 Belton High School stabbing case

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — On June 13, the 478th Judicial District Court delayed the sentencing of Caysen Allison.

A jury found Allison guilty of criminally negligent homicide earlier this year.

According to the court docket, the sentencing set for June 16 is delayed due to scheduling conflicts for counsel. It is now scheduled for June 23.

Allison had been on trial for the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.

