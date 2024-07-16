Rogelio Arias' family members encourage neighbors to use Belton PD's 'Take Me Home' program

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — “Just knowing that they are coming with this program it is too much joy for myself, because I know that the community really needs this,” Esbeida Martinez said.

Martinez is the daughter-in-law of Rogelio Arias, an elderly man who suffered from mental illness — he wandered away from his home almost 10 days after permanently moving to the U.S.

He was found deceased on March 22.

“Never think about this is not going to happen to me, because it can happen to anyone,” Martinez said.

Belton police say they’ve dealt with numerous cases before but after his tragedy, they say they never wanted it to happen in the neighborhood again, so they founded the 'Take Me Home' program.

“There definitely were cases where officers responded for welfare concerns, and there were individuals where they noted had Alzheimer’s or dementia, and they were kind of having a difficult time letting the officer know where they lived,” said Mary Deville, Belton PD Crime Victim Liasion.

The program aims to get needed information to the first responders as quickly as possible.

Martinez says although it wasn’t available during her hardest time, Belton PD never made her feel alone.

“Would the program being there before would it have been any differently... Probably not, because the outcomes are— however, I just leave it up to the one above but I do have to say that at least this program is going to have their information ahead of time," Martinez said.

"They don’t have to go through giving them information, pictures, or giving them any descriptions it would be something that the officers and first responders would have on hand."

You can register a loved one for the Take Me Home Program:

