BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Public Library is closed until March 5 for interior renovations.

The City of Belton provided an update on the progress, as teams remove the books and shelving.

The library is getting a $243,962 facelift, with new flooring and paint throughout the building.

New furnishings are also being added to the main room, meeting room, and the children’s room to provide more seating and shelf accessibility.

The book return is also being moved outdoors.