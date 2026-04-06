BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Consumers might see their $7 coffee go up as the price for coffee beans hits a record high. The rising costs are attributed to tariffs and crop shortages in major producing countries.

In Belton, Jonah Walker, owner of Wake and Brew, is feeling the impact. Walker now pays $60 a week for coffee beans, up from $40 when he first opened last September.

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Record high coffee bean prices impact local Belton coffee shop owner

"Coffee is at the highest it's ever been, and you know, that could, that could affect, you know, the price of how much I sell my coffee for. Um, but you know it's tough, but I feel like if you can get through this point in time, you can get through anything. So I'm just gonna, you know, be a soldier and keep pushing," Walker said.

Walker wanted his shop to be community-driven, from the pastries in the display case to the milk in the fridge. He sources his coffee beans from Salado and his milk from the Hill Country, averaging $6.50 a cup.

"We are all small businesses and being a small business can be tough at times, and I feel like when you support local, it just shows your character as a person," Walker said.

Customer Analy Palacios said coffee is now a luxury for her with the current economy and the rising cost for a cup of joe.

"It's more of like now it, it is considered a luxury to get coffee instead of being like, oh yeah, like we can just go get coffee like in an everyday sort of routine. Now it's like you get coffee, it's like you have extra money to spend instead of like, oh yeah, like, you know, we always get coffee because it's not an inconvenience or detrimental to my budget," Palacios said.

Walker said he wants his business to thrive through this market, even if it means cutting his profit.

"That's why I love when people come to my shop because I want to give them an affordable price. Um, I may not make a lot of profit from it, but if they can leave happy, I feel like that's everything because they're basically family to me at that point," Walker said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

