Parents as Partners: Belton ISD hosting drug awareness night

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District will be hosting Parents as Partners - Drug Awareness Night on Tuesday, January 16th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The district said they are inviting parents and guardians of students to the Pittenger Fine Arts Center at 400 North Wall Street in Belton for an informational session on school safety, drug prevention, narcotic recognition and more.

"We are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. In collaboration with the Belton and Temple Police Departments, we will be hosting a comprehensive drug awareness session for parents," the district said.

The district said the aim of the information session is to equip parents and guardians with knowledge about recognizing substance abuse, fostering communication with their children, and promoting supportive, healthy environments.

"By partnering with parents, we strive to create a safer and more informed space for our students to thrive," the district said.