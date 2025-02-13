City officials approve purchase of former Belton ISD elementary school; Repurposing into public safety center

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton City Council approved the purchase of the former Miller Heights Elementary School from Belton ISD for $750,000 on Tuesday.

According to officials, the facility it set to be repurposed into a multifaceted space that will serve as a hub for public safety efforts.

“This is one of the most exciting projects that the city has undertaken in a half a century,” Councilmember Wayne Carpenter said.

“It’s just a win-win.”

The 8.36-acre property, located in Southeast Belton near Belle Oaks Apartments, includes a 40,000-square-foot facility.

"The site will serve as a police substation, improving response times in one of the city's most frequently dispatched areas," officials said.

The facility will also provide space for:



Police victim services and community programs

Code compliance offices

Evidence and equipment storage

Fire Department administrative personnel

Fire Marshal operations

Future plans for the facility include:

Emergency shelter and warming center: The building’s cafeteria and commercial-grade kitchen make it an ideal location to provide shelter during severe weather or power outages.

Police and fire training center: Its central location near two major highways offers the potential to host regional training, reducing travel costs and enhancing first responder preparedness.

Additional office and storage space: The existing school layout allows for secure, public-friendly office space to support the city's growing needs.

Neighborhood Park development: The site, combined with two adjacent city-owned parcels, could be transformed into a significant green space, enhancing quality of life and attracting future investment in Southeast Belton.

