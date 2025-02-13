City officials approve purchase of former Belton ISD elementary school; Repurposing into public safety center

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton City Council approved the purchase of the former Miller Heights Elementary School from Belton ISD for $750,000 on Tuesday.
According to officials, the facility it set to be repurposed into a multifaceted space that will serve as a hub for public safety efforts.
“This is one of the most exciting projects that the city has undertaken in a half a century,” Councilmember Wayne Carpenter said.
“It’s just a win-win.”
The 8.36-acre property, located in Southeast Belton near Belle Oaks Apartments, includes a 40,000-square-foot facility.
"The site will serve as a police substation, improving response times in one of the city's most frequently dispatched areas," officials said.
The facility will also provide space for:
- Police victim services and community programs
- Code compliance offices
- Evidence and equipment storage
- Fire Department administrative personnel
- Fire Marshal operations
Future plans for the facility include:
- Emergency shelter and warming center: The building’s cafeteria and commercial-grade kitchen make it an ideal location to provide shelter during severe weather or power outages.
- Police and fire training center: Its central location near two major highways offers the potential to host regional training, reducing travel costs and enhancing first responder preparedness.
- Additional office and storage space: The existing school layout allows for secure, public-friendly office space to support the city's growing needs.
- Neighborhood Park development: The site, combined with two adjacent city-owned parcels, could be transformed into a significant green space, enhancing quality of life and attracting future investment in Southeast Belton.
