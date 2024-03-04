Local political candidate sends campaign flyers to Belton ISD

BELTON, Texas — Letters were sent out to Belton ISD that read:

"You just go and vote in the Republican primary election... vote for me... so I can continue to defend our teachers."

"The letter in itself is not problematic for any schools or laws that I can see, I mean, he can mail those out anytime he wants,” said Joel Montfront, local Political Consultant.

Montfort says the problem started the minute the Shine campaign sent a mailer to the school, ultimately landing in the hands of educators.

“What is making this situation different is because Gov. Abbot is actively campaigning against incumbent house representatives that voted against his voucher school plans to redirect public school money to private schools in various locations," Montfort said.

“Schools on the other hand, have all these laws that prohibit them from doing any form of hearing."

Campaign materials were sent to Belton ISD schools, and soon as 25 News was aware campaign fliers were delivered to schools, we reminded school leaders that district resources cannot be used for political advertising. Principals have been advised to discard campaign material.

“There’s a lot of intimidation going on from the governor and attorney general trying to make sure everyone stays in line, does what it is they need them to do so,” Montfort said.

25 News reached out several times to Hugh Shine's campaign, even visiting his office to find out more about the flyers — there has been no response.