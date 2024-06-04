Local boutique creates tees to benefit storm damage victims

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Micah Springston is the owner of the Pink Bulldog Boutique in downtown Belton.

"June 1 was the four-year mark for us losing our business and our home in a house fire, and so for me losing my business overnight, I know personally what that feels like it wasn't the same experience that they experienced," Springston said.

"I have been through something similar and I know how scary it is and how lonely it is."

As a graphic designer, her business thrives from tee designs — 254 has been done before but this time with a twist, “Together Temple and Together 254” tees come in all sizes from youth to adult.

"I feel like a lot of people use the word strong and I know that's a common word for us having disasters it's us getting together we are strong but for me, I was like, we're together — we're in this together," Springston said.

By we, she includes every surrounding city — after May's storms, 50 percent of all tee sales will benefit those in need.

She's sold 165 shirts since last week.

"I've donated gift cards to customers that have lost their homes different things like that, and then also you know people that are helping in our community that needs funds, you know are going around cutting trees down,” Springston said.

Springston did not experience any major damage to her home or business this time — she said she's thankful for every opportunity to give back.

"Every day they show up for me and support my small business, so if I can show my hand in return this is how I can do it," Springston said.

Pink Bulldog Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday — Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

You can also submit a purchase online.